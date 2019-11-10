Home

Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-2590
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
VIRGINIA MABEL CONLEY, 95, of Walton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her family at home during prayer.
She was born at Clover, W.Va., a daughter of the late Romie and Mabel Edgell of Spencer, W.Va. She formerly worked at G.C. Murphy, Spencer, W.Va., and was a member of the Walton Union Church, letting God's Love shine through her life, with her door always open to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Willis Conley, and siblings, Romie Jr. (Jiggs), Robert, Pauline, Eliene, Mae, Mildred, Ann, and Gertrude.
Virginia is survived by her children, Sue Smith, Walton, W.Va., Stephen Conley, Berea, Ky., Diane and Jeff Billings, Charleston, W.Va.; a special friend and caregiver, Reba Shafer, Walton, W.Va.; six grandchildren and 11 great - grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice in Home Care.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va., with Pastors Stephen Conley, Ron Daugherty and Mike Todorovich officiating. Burial will follow in the Eventide Cemetery in Spencer, W.Va.
Visiting will be Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Monday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
