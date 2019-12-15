|
|
VIRGINIA MAE GREGORY, 100 years old, of Heaters, W.Va., passed away on December 6, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care Center of Bluffton, S.C. She had lived in Bluffton with her daughters for the past four years. Virginia was born on September 1, 1919, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Earl Blane and Delsie Matheny Dodrill.
Virginia was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband: Harley Paul Gregory; daughter-in-law: Lula Marlene Groff Gregory; and sisters: Wanda Warren and Phyllis Johnson.
Virginia leaves behind a very large and loving family. She is survived by her son: Robert Lee Gregory of Heaters, W.Va.; daughters: Janet Gregory Shure, and Judith Gregory Talerico and husband Anthony of Bluffton, S.C.; granddaughters: Robyn Lynn Stewart and Jim Dolan of Sutton, W.Va., and Tamera Lee Facemire and husband Senator Doug Facemire of Sutton, W.Va.; great-grandchildren: Ian Stewart and wife Sonya Stewart of Sutton, W.Va., Heath Stewart and Michele Perozich of Morgantown, W.Va., Joseph Stewart and Terri Dodd of Morgantown, W.Va., Corey Facemire of Sutton, W.Va., Kayla Facemire and Fiance Johnathan Spelsberg of Stonewood, W.Va., and Jessica Coplin and husband Asa Coplin of Flemington, W.Va.; and great - great - grandchildren: Jadyn Stewart, Landon Stewart, Ashton Stewart, Gabriella Stewart, Rhett Coplin and Nash Coplin.
Virginia was employed by the Braxton County Board of Education as a cook at Flatwoods Elementary School for 21 years. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and friend. After she retired, Virginia enjoyed spending time at the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of the Heaters United Methodist church for many years where she sang in the choir. She participated in the WV CEOS Organization for 70 years; she was honored to reign as the West Virginia Folk Life Festival Belle in 1991. Virginia was also a member of the Order of the Rebekahs.
Friends and family may call at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV 26621 on Monday, December 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bryon Bukovesky officiating. Interment will follow at the Heaters Cemetery in Heaters, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heaters United Methodist Church, c/o Joann Fleming, 1509 Berry Fork Road, Heaters, WV 26627.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019