VIRGINIA MAE SHAW (nee HAUGHT), 87, passed away Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice House. She was born December 5th, 1932, in Reader, West Virginia.
Virginia grew up in Reader and in her teens moved to Cleveland, where she graduated from West Tech High School and worked at Ohio Bell as a teletypist. She met her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Shaw, on a hayride and they married in 1950. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, traveling with her husband, sewing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Donna of Maine, Dan (Barb) of Eaton Township, Robert (Caroline) of LaGrange and Randy (Ardie) of Seven Hills; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; parents, Joshua and Madaline (nee Higgins) Haught; brother, J.B. Haught; and grandson, Justin Coon.
At her request, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020