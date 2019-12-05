Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
VIRGINIA MAY SNEED, 81, of Kenna, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Jackson General Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born December 4, 1937, in Putnam County, a daughter of the late Howard K. and Delores Kerwood Bostic.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clifford Sneed Jr.; Nieces and Nephews, Joyce, Joni, Ray, Sue, Becky, Penny, Kenny, Jeanette, Ronald, Donald, and Clarence. She is also survived by grandchildren Maryjane Shi-anna, Orville, Samuel, and Jessica.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Carol Burdette, Francis Roth, and Charlotte Fields. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Eric.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor John Hudson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
