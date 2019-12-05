|
VIRGINIA MAY (HINKLE) HINKLE, of Buckhannon, became one of God's Angels on November 29, 2019, in Charleston.
Virginia was a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School in 1942. Virginia also worked at West Virginia Wesleyan University and the State Road in Buckhannon. Virginia moved with her husband Rev. Charles Hinkle to a couple locations while he pastored in the Methodist Conference. Virginia and Charles were both Eastern Star members. Virginia was saved when she was 14 years old. She was a strong minded-strong willed woman and wouldn't take "no" for an answer. She was a hard worker and very detailed in everything she did. She was a beloved wife, mother and nana. Inside and out the definition of a Good Woman. Not too many people could say they didn't love "Nana". Virginia was as strong as an ox and stubborn as a mule.
Virginia was the daughter of Andrew and Mayme Hinkle. She was born and raised in Buckhannon, WV.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 50 happy years, Rev. Charles Junior Hinkle; daughter, Patricia J.; two brothers, Russell and Calvin.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Andrea Hinkle; three grandsons, Corey Hinkle, JC Kirwan and Dustin Pullin, whom she loved dearly and was so proud of each and every one of them. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Khlowe Hinkle, Audrey Kirwan, Klaire Pullin; and one great-grandson, Dustin Pullin Jr.
Her visitation will be 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, and a celebration of her life at 5 p.m.
Anyone wanting to send flowers, contact Audrey's Flowers & More at 304-855-8795.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Hinkle family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019