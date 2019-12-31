|
|
VIRGINIA "DICKIE" (PENICK) NALL, of Hurricane, passes away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Nall.
She is survived by her only daughter, Lesley Oliverio, and her granddaughter, Alexandra Penick Oliverio.
Virginia was born on March 27, 1927, in Hurricane, WV. She was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Marshall University. In high school, she was a member of the WV All-State band and later the Marshall University marching band. She loved music and had an experienced background with various instruments. She was a member of the Theta Rho and Alpha Xi Delta sorority and graduated with a degree in Education. She went on to teach 28 years in Putnam County Schools as an English and Social Studies teacher. She was a past member of the Hurricane City Chorus and a past member of the Woman's Club. She also helped found the Putnam County branch of the .
Virginia was a member of the Hurricane First Baptist Church.
In her younger days, she enjoyed traveling the world where she visited many different countries. She also liked to travel locally around the state with her husband, who was the Director of Tourism for West Virginia. She was the model featured in many West Virginia postcards during the 1950s and 1960s which were also photographed by her husband.
She was indeed a "Force of Nature," beating many odds and living life to its fullest. May she rest in peace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020