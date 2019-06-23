

VIRGINIA RUTH (HIVELY) WRIGHT, of Nitro, West Virginia, born on April 8, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Nettie Landers Hively and the late Elzie Ray Hively, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus, at age 74, on June 21, 2019. Virginia was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother and a loyal friend.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ray.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James; by her sons, Jamie (Lisa) and Jason; daughter, Jennifer (Shane) Higginbotham; brother, Richard Hively (Robin); sister, Yvonne Karl; and grandchildren, Justin, Dillon (Megan), Mary, Natalie, Matthew, Emilie, Christian, Jordan, and Branden; great - grandchild, Anniston Lee.

She was a member of Grace Life Church.

Virginia was a faithful pastor's wife for 50 years. Along with her husband, they founded Maranatha Fellowship Church where she wrote Sunday School material, wrote, produced and directed the Passion Play, "The King of Glory," and was a compassionate leader who loved people.

The family request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Virginia Ruth Orphanage, India, in Virginia's name to Wright Way Ministries Inc., P.O. Box 304, St. Albans, WV 25177.

Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Nitro Church of God, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, with a Celebration of her life following at Nitro Church of God, 15th Street 2nd Avenue, Nitro.

