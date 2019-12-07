|
|
VIRGINIA (BOSSIE) SMITH passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a long illness.
She resided in Winfield, West Virginia. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends whose lives were touched by her kindness and support. She was a quiet, graceful woman who loved feeding her birds, watching Wheel of Fortune, and sharing time with family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Clement A. Bossie; many nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
She was predeceased by her mother, Effie C. Smith, and stepfather, John S. Smith; her father, Clarence E. Bossie Sr.; her sister, Donna Marlene; and her brother, Clarence E. Bossie Jr.
She was interred on December 5, 2019, at the Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. There will be no memorial or service.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or online at www .hospicecareWV.org.
You may share memories of Virginia by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve Virginia's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019