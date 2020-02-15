|
VIRGINIA "FRAN" LUCAS SMITH, 80, of Huntersville, N.C., died February 12, 2020.
She was born on March 25, 1939, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Dewey (Luke) and Virginia (Greek) Lucas. She was a member of Assurance United Methodist Church.
Her husband, Jackie Smith, preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Donald.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Phalen and husband Mick of Huntersville, N.C., and Stephanie Richardson and husband Nigel of Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Michael Phalen, Bethany Phalen, Hannah Roth and Allison Richardson; great - grandchildren, Josiah, Scarlett, Elisabeth, Anna, Jackson, Sully, Matthew, Tilly, Gideon and Nehemiah; step children, Jerry Smith, Jeff Smith and Marty Smith; step-grandchildren, Madison and Jordan.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at James Funeral Home, Huntersville, N.C., with visitation to follow. Rev. Lonnie Pitts will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020