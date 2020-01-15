|
|
VIVIAN A. McLANE, 86, of Charleston, W.Va., went to be with The Lord on January 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert W. McLane; her grandmother, Carrie Edmonds; and brothers, Robert and Charles Affolter.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa McLane Reed, Debra Hicks, Donna Taylor Lohr and Robin McLane Ragsdale, in addition to five grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
Vivian retired in 1993 with 25 years service to The State of West Virginia. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in Heaven watching over us.
A special thank you to Miranda Broyles from Pallative Care, Kim Coles from Dr. Cynthia Pinson's office, Kim Cyrus, Jennifer Kirsch, Cheryl Harper and all of the Hospice Staff.
A private family graveside service is being held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Arrangements are being planned by Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020