DR. VIVIAN FRANCES CRANE, 88, of Rupert, went to "be with Jesus" Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg. A resident of Rupert, she was a graduate of Rupert High School; Concord College; and the University of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Allen and Winona McClung Crane; and her nephew James Hardy Crane.

Vivian is survived by her brother James McClung and his wife Hilda; a niece Brenda Brooks and husband Hubie; their daughter Melissa Brooks, MD and their son Scott Brooks and his children Hannah and Jared; and another great-niece Stephanie Kunin and husband Wallace. Vivian will also be remembered by numerous friends, co-workers; and previous students.

With a doctorate in education administration, Vivian was a veteran educator in Virginia and West Virginia, having taught at various levels and served as administrator in both the public school and college levels. She had a passion for the American Red Cross, where she was active with Disaster Relief Work and Disaster Preparedness Training. She was a member of the Bascom United Methodist Church, Rupert, where she served in a variety of capacities. She will be remembered for her generous and encouraging nature.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the Rainelle United Methodist Church with Pastor Ron Gamble and Pastor Delmas Beavers officiating.

Graveside will be in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum.

Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

