VIVIAN (BROWN) JUSTICE, 91, of Charleston, died at her residence, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Vivian was a former school teacher, having taught in West Virginia, Missouri, and Virginia. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston.
She had been a resident of Charleston area since 1969.
Vivian graduated from Logan High School in 1947 and attended Marshall College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, LeRoy Justice; both parents, H. Leonard Brown and Gladys Bartrum Brown of Logan; sister, Edna Ruth Bias; and brothers, Bob Brown of Logan and Bill Brown of Florida.
She was a descendant of several Logan and Wyoming County pioneer families, including Revolution Veterans, Abner Vance, John Cook Sr., Williams Brooks Sr., and Richard Bailey Sr.
Surviving relatives include her sons, Robert Lee Justice of South Charleston, and William Mark Justice and wife Jacqueline Abel Justice of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren, J.A. Justice of Portland, Oregon, J.P. Hill and Ansley Busch Hill of Greenville, Georgia, and their children, Katie, Jackson, and Molly.
Other survivors include nieces Debra Taylor of Logan, Sandra Wing of Florida, and Sharon Knight of Alabama; nephew, Michael Brown of Beckley; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lazar Brown of Logan.
Vivian and LeRoy enjoyed collecting good books, especially those collected while traveling to far - away places like, Hawaii, Alaska, South America, and the Panama Canal. She also enjoyed Big Band music, her family and special friends she made at Marshall College.
In her earlier years, Vivian was a member of the Stallings Christian Church, Logan County, where she had many friends and enjoyed the activities of the church.
Her family would like to thank Robert Lee for the love and devotion shown to Vivian and LeRoy in their declining years.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Dr. Nancy Kahaian. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, in Logan County.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations may be made in memory of Vivian to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019