VIVIAN PAULINE THOMPSON, 90, Tuscumbia, Ala., formerly of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
A private service will be held, with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Ala., assisting the family. Interment will be in Cunningham Cemetery, St. Albans, W.Va.
A public memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date.
Vivian was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tuscumbia, Ala. Before that, she was a member of First Baptist Church of South Charleston, W.Va. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin E. Thompson, and her son, Gary A. Thompson.
Vivian is survived by her son, Randy E. Thompson (Catherine); daughter-in-law, Deborah Thompson; grandchildren, Matthew J. Thompson (Candace), Andrew C. Thompson (Casie), Amanda P. Burton (Alex), Alexander E. Thompson (Kristin), Angela T. Foltz (John), Benjamin G. Thompson (Melissa); and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church-Tuscumbia, 103 N. Broad Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, or Covenant Christian School, 1900 Covenant Drive, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020