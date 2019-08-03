Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Starcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Starcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Starcher Obituary

VIVIAN STARCHER, 83, of Falling Rock, went to her Heavenly home, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mace, and by her second husband, Roy Starcher; son, Kenneth Mace; brothers, Robert Gandee and Ronnie Gandee; and sister, Mary White.
Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great - great - grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, being at home, and the occasional game of bingo, but her favorite time was being surrounded by family.
Vivian is survived by her loving children, Daniel Mace, Teresa Mace, Sandra Eaton, and step daughter, Regina Young; brother, Raymond Gandee; sisters, Florence Schoolcraft, Katherine Murdock, Faye Drake, and Helen Looney; nine grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren, and three great - great - grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ken Looney officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now