VIVIAN STARCHER, 83, of Falling Rock, went to her Heavenly home, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mace, and by her second husband, Roy Starcher; son, Kenneth Mace; brothers, Robert Gandee and Ronnie Gandee; and sister, Mary White.
Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great - great - grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, being at home, and the occasional game of bingo, but her favorite time was being surrounded by family.
Vivian is survived by her loving children, Daniel Mace, Teresa Mace, Sandra Eaton, and step daughter, Regina Young; brother, Raymond Gandee; sisters, Florence Schoolcraft, Katherine Murdock, Faye Drake, and Helen Looney; nine grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren, and three great - great - grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ken Looney officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
