VONDA JEAN BURDETTE, 85, of Sissonville passed away January 3, 2020 at The Valley Center, South Charleston.
She was a Homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband Edward "Eddie" Burdette in 2017 and her daughter Barbara Thaxton.
Survivors include her children; Judy Asbury, Wayne Burdette, son and caregiver and Eddy Burdette and wife Lisa; sisters, Linda Taylor, Juanita Youngblood and Brenda Eary; grandchildren, Danielle Given of Sissonville, Love Hulin, Amber West, Jay Asbury, Tyler Burdette and Kirsten Burdette, all of North Carolina; eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Noon, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Special Thanks to Debbie Jordan and Marcella Thomas for all their love and care to Vonda and also to The Valley Center as well.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Burdette Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020