WALLACE WILLIAMSON, 93, of Justice Addition, passed away at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019, and went to be with to be with the Lord. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Central United Baptist Church, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central United Baptist Church. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019