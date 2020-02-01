|
WALTER C. SHOWEN, JR. went home to be with the Lord January 29, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Mammoth, West Virginia, on March 29, 1927, he lived his formative years in Porter's Creek, WV, along the bank of the Elk River until his family moved to Nitro, where he graduated from Nitro High School. Like many of that era, Walt enlisted in the United States Navy for service in World War II, where he served as a Gunner's Mate on the USS Finch in various campaigns, including the Pacific Theatre. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, from Morris Harvey College and married Charlotte Morton - the mother of his two children.
After earning his degree, he began a 37-year career with Columbia Gas Transmission, where he served in various capacities, including Manager of Budgets for operations. During his working years, he found time for activities such as the Fort Scammon Lion's Club, Junior Achievement and performed his civic duties as an Election Day Polling Place volunteer for many years.
Walt was a gifted singer, and used his talents to serve the Lord in various church choirs throughout the Kanawha Valley. He served as Choir Director at Lower Falls Baptist, Big Chimney Baptist, and as music director for various evangelistic services.
As an outdoorsman, Walt enjoyed hunting and fishing in the mountains of WV with his family. He also enjoyed family trips to the beach and tending to his family farm in Roane County.
He loved his church family at Oakwood Baptist, where he faithfully served in many capacities, and continued to lead services into his nineties.
Most of all, he loved his family and encouraged them in their own faith journeys. Leading by example, he lived a Christ-like life, teaching that all things are possible with God. He loved sharing his faith with others, and touched countless lives through his acts of kindness.
Years after the passing of his wife, Charlotte, he met and married Deloris Brannon in 2006. Walt and Deloris shared many happy years together and had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land, which was a lifelong desire of them both.
Walt was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, of 42 years; parents, Walter C. Showen, Sr. and Vernie Zane Showen; son-in-law, Norman Kristic, Jr.; sister, Fran Goodall, and brother-in-law, Johnny Goodall.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Showen; daughter, Kimberly Showen Kristic; son, Walter C. Showen, III (Kathleen Merton Showen); stepson, Gerald Brannon (Julia); grandchildren, Norman Kristic, III (Amy), Paige Kristic, Ashley Showen Harmon (Matt), Austin Showen, Kristin Showen Austin (Joshua), Ashley, Khloe and Ben Brannon, and Colin Withrow.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, for their compassionate care to Walt during his time there. Additionally, the family wants to thank the members of Oakwood Baptist Church for their love, friendship and aid over the years.
As our father would exclaim: "You can't out-give God."
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Oakwood Baptist Church or The Norman Kristic, Jr. Scholarship Fund at University of Charleston (please call 304-357-4849 for details).
Visitation 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston, West Virginia, with celebration of life following at 3:30 p.m.. Military graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the Upper Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The Reverend David Moutz will officiate.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 1, 2020