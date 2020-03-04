|
|
WALTER HASTEN PINKERTON, of Charleston, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord and reunited with his wife of 73 years on March 1st, 2020, surrounded by family.
Walter was born on August 28, 1921, to Clarence and Nellie Pinkerton and raised in Lincoln County.
Walter began working in the oil and gas fields at the age of 12 with his dad and never looked back. Walter then enlisted in the Army and was called to duty during World War II. He proudly served our country as a staff sergeant in the infantry for the United States Army, where he served three straight years before he was honorably discharged.
It was at this time, he met the love of his life, Lillian Faye Davidson. They were married 73 years before she passed away in November of 2018. He always said she was the best thing to ever happen to him. After being discharged from the Army, Walter returned to the oil and gas fields working a variety of jobs until finally retiring at the age of 96 from the family-owned business.
Walter was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams to cheer for were the Sissonville Indians and Marshall Thundering Herd. He followed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their sports, rarely missing a game. He was known to the Sissonville community as "Pink" or "Papaw Pink." He was a family man who loved with his whole heart. When not attending ball games, he loved to spent time with his granddaughter, Taylor, who he shared a very special bond with.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillian; and daughter-in-law, Sharon.
He is survived by his son, Michael S. Pinkerton (Sue); daughter, Starr Detwiler (Buck); six grandkids, and eight great-grandkids, who adored everything about their "Pink."
The family would like to especially thank his granddaughter, Corey Payne, for her dedication to caring for both Papaw and Mamaw Pink during their final stages of life. They would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Stephanie Buzzard and Cheryl Wallace for the amazing patience and care they also provided.
A memorial service will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., on Thursday, March 5th. Visitation at 1 p.m., will funeral following at 2 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020