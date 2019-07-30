Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
St. Albans, WV
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
St. Albans
Walter "Pete" Loveless

Walter "Pete" Loveless Obituary

WALTER "PETE" LOVELESS, 85, of St. Albans passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Drema Warden; Mother, Lillie Souder; sisters, Minnie Clark, Libby Pauley and Juanita Eads; brothers, Alonzo Loveless and Edward Hoover; stepbrothers, Woodrow Souder and Stanley Souder.
Pete was retired from Chemical Leaman Tank Lines in Nitro.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Ella Loveless; brother, Dennie Williams. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Donna (Dan) Hensley, Laura (John) Knuckles and Jennifer (Lyle) Atkins; sons, Mark (Mary Kay) Loveless and Bruce (Hope) Loveless; grandchildren, Michele (Jeremy) Painter, Raven (Craig) Hopson, Amanda (Jeremy) Krumpach, BJ (Chelsea) Loveless, Nathan Atkins, Blake (Tori) Warden, Dylan Loveless, John Knuckles, III, Morgan Warden and Joey Knuckles; great grandchildren, Chloe, Lydia, Anna, Leah, Brodee, Braylee, Aubrey, Benton, and soon to be Reagan.
Also survived by a host of extended family and friends, and his loyal, faithful pet Prissy.
Funeral service will held at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Walter's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Loveless family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
