WALTER E. "GENE" REVEAL, 95, of Scott Depot, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, following a short illness.
He was a World War II Veteran who proudly served his country aboard a US Navy Ammunition ship as a Machinist Mate First Class. He was a retired A/C and heating Technician with Union Carbide with 35 years' service.
Gene was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane, WV. He was a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of Kanawha Lodge #20 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, York Rite, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, Royal Order of Jesters and Order of the Eastern Star.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francis, of 49 years; his parents, Walter and Beulah Reveal; sisters, Gladys Short, Louise Toler and Justine Moros; brother, James E. Reveal Sr.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum, with the Rev. Ron McClung officiating. Military Honors provided by James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield, and Masonic Rites provided by Kanawha Lodge #20 A.F & A.M.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
The family wants to thank Millie and her wonderful staff of caregivers for the exceptional care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 or The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 1313 Quarrier Street, Suite A, Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020