

WALTER W. PERFATER, 81, of Winter Garden, Fla., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Katharine Gainer Perfater, of 46 years. Born in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late John William and Mabel Bernard (Gardner) Perfater; father of Scott Perfater (Brooke) and Susan Emmons (Steve); brother of the late John William "Bill" Perfater; grandfather of Alaina, Griffin, Will and Garrett Perfater; and uncle of Cathy Kinsella and Betsy Downing.

Walt graduated from Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston, in Charleston, W.Va. He was employed for more than 30 years with Kanawha County School Board, where he dedicated his life to teaching science at Lincoln Junior High School and Stonewall Jackson Junior High School on the west side of Charleston and summer school students at Capital High School. Walt was a long-time member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, W.Va.

He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an even bigger fan of the "blue sky and sunshine."

Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Health Central Park Nursing

& Rehabilitation Center at 411 North Dillard Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]