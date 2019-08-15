Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Shamblin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Ann (Good) Shamblin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Ann (Good) Shamblin Obituary
WANDA ANN (GOOD) SHAMBLIN, 73, of Kenna, passed away at her home following an extended illness.
She was born December 13, 1945 in Romance, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Elva Shaffer Good. She was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping.
She is survived by her son, Donald Wilsey of Santa Monica, CA; three grandchildren and her caregiver, Ralph Shamblin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sigel Good.
In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the Beane Cemetery, Sissonville, at a later date.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now