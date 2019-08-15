|
WANDA ANN (GOOD) SHAMBLIN, 73, of Kenna, passed away at her home following an extended illness.
She was born December 13, 1945 in Romance, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Elva Shaffer Good. She was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping.
She is survived by her son, Donald Wilsey of Santa Monica, CA; three grandchildren and her caregiver, Ralph Shamblin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sigel Good.
In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the Beane Cemetery, Sissonville, at a later date.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019