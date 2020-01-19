|
WANDA B. LEGG, 80, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born on May 15, 1939, to the late Harry and Faye Hunt of Clay County.
Wanda graduated from Clay County High School, class of 1957. She worked in sales and managed appliance stores for many years. After retiring, she spent many years enjoying time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Holland, Hanley, and Ray Hunt.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Kent Legg; sons, Butch Legg (Lee Ann) and Chris Legg; sister, Ruby Perrine; and grandchildren, Justin Clark (Lisa), Brittany Legg (Logan), Jeremy Legg, Kelsey Legg, Katie Legg, and Allie Legg.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020