WANDA ELIZABETH GIVEN, born October 26, 1927, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in Camden-on-Gauley to the late Eldrige and Iva Meadows Taylor.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.
She was very active in the community, by being on city council ward 2, with the club scouts, band boosters, Dain Park and she worked elections.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Given; sister, Hilda Wayne; and brother, Junior Taylor.
She is survived by her son, James Given, Richwood; grandson, James Given II, Richwood; and three nephews, Bobby Wayne, Beckley, Scott Wayne, Kalamazoo, Mich., and Roger Wayne, Beckley.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at the Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Officiating will be Terry Lewis. Interment will be in the Buckle Cemetery, Craigsville.
All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019