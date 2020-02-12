|
|
WANDA ELIZABETH (CAFEGO) MEADOR, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House.
Born on October 22, 1934, in McDunn, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Esther Cafego. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill; brother, John Cafego; her sister, Anna Lalli; and her niece, Kyra Ann Kirk Hudson.
Wanda is survived by her sister, Shirley Cafego Kirk, and her brothers, Frank Cafego and Frank Dana Cafego. She and Bill raised two sons, Ed (Mary Beth) and Eric. She has six grandsons whom she loved very much: Jeremy (Teresa), Will (Marla), Ian (Christie), Seth, Quin and Brice. She has two nephews, Hunter and Nicholas Hudson, who were very special to her, numerous other nieces and nephews, as well as Sandy Flint, a very special friend and neighbor.
Wanda graduated from Montgomery High School in 1952. She earned a B. S. in Physical Education from WV Tech in 1956. While at Tech, she was head cheerleader, a candidate for Miss Golden Bear and involved in many extracurricular activities. Immediately after graduation, Wanda began her career at Collins High School in the Physical Education Department. Due to her initiative and perseverance, she initiated many firsts, including the first Health class, first Girls Athletic Association and many additional sports for girls. She also sponsored the cheerleaders.
After marrying Bill, she took time from teaching to raise her sons, never losing her devotion to education. She began the first Oak Hill High School golf team that continues today.
She returned as a teacher in 1979 at Collins Middle School, teaching keyboarding and introduction to business. She began another first, Career Day, which contributed to Collins Middle School being named a School of Excellence in WV.
Wanda and Bill were married in 1959 and moved to Oak Hill. They were very socially active in the Oak Hill, Beckley, and surrounding areas for many years. She loved collecting angels, planning parties, riding in convertibles, playing bridge, dancing and spending time with her friends and family. She will be lovingly missed by her bridge friends. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Wanda loved to dance. If there was music, she was the first one on the dance floor. She was a generous friend to many who knew everyone's family and was always asking about them.
The Collins High School / Oak Hill Alumni House was the recipient of memorabilia from the career of her uncle, George Cafego, football All-American, contributed by her. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and member of the Board of Directors at White Oak Country Club.
Wanda was selfless and was always helping and doing things for others. If someone was in need or just needed a friend to talk to, she was there.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bowers Hospice House, especially Becky and Mollie, staff at Raleigh General Hospital, and the many friends and neighbors who have helped her over the years when she needed them.
There will be a visitation with family and friends on Wednesday, February 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Tyree Funeral Home.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with Pastor Sam Blaylock officiating. Committal service will follow in the mausoleum at High Lawn Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome.
For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801; Oak Hill Library, 611 Main Street West, Oak Hill, WV 25901 or WVU Mountain State Cystic Fibrosis Center, One Medical Center Drive, ATT: CF Team, Morgantown, WV 26506.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020