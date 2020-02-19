|
WANDA JEAN (COTTRILL) HEDRICK, 86, of Campbells Creek, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Wanda was born at Putney on July 29, 1933, a daughter of the late William Edward and Garnet Louise Fair Cottrill.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Judson Ray Hedrick Sr.; infant son, Larry Hedrick; grandson, James Cash; sisters, Violet Spaulding and Anna Mae Cottrill; brothers, Raymond and Dewey Cottrill; and special son-in-law, Don Neal.
Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Janet Laurent of South Charleston, Diana Bartley Huddleston and Loretta Neal, both of Campbells Creek; sons, Gary (Elaine Perry) Hedrick and Michael (Beverly) Hedrick, all of Campbells Creek, and Judson Ray "Sam" (Pat) Hedrick of Elkview; grandchildren she raised, Misty Vance of Berlin, PA, Gary Hedrick Jr. of Rand and Mark Hedrick of Clendenin; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with the Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Thursday, February 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The online guest book for Wanda Jean Hedrick can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020