FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Wanda Webb
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church,
Campbells Creek,, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church,
Campbells Creek, WV
View Map
Resources
Wanda Jeraldine Webb


1937 - 2019
Wanda Jeraldine Webb Obituary

WANDA JERALDINE WEBB, 81, of Charleston, passed away August 2, 2019, at Eastbrook Nursing home following a long illness.
She was a retired clerk for the Insurance Commission of the State of West Virginia, and a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John D. and Ethel Marie Ratliff Lawson; brothers, Junior, Roy Lee and Marvin Ray Lawson; sisters, Mabel Criner and Opal Gleason.
Surviving are her husband, William Webb; sons and spouses, William Jr. and Tracy Webb of Scott Depot, Wayne and Elizabeth Webb of Charleston; daughters and spouses, Joyce and Mark Stephens of Cross Lanes, Debra and Evan Basalik of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters, Ruth Owens of Charleston, Reba Starcher of Ripley; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Tuesday, August 6, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, with Pastor Mike Long Officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
