|
|
WANDA LEE PERRY SMITH passes away on March 21, 2020 in the comfort and care of the wonderful people at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
Wanda was born April 25, 1934 in Nellis, WV. She was the daughter of Laurence Cecil Perry and Dora Davis Cassidy Perry. She grew up in St Albans surrounded by her 8 siblings to which she always remained close. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Albans High School along with her high school sweetheart, Lawrence, whom she married and spent 61 years until his passing in 2015.
Together they raised 4 children of which she was very proud. Her strength was incredible as she endured being proceeded in death by 3 of her 4 children. The passing of Larry (1987), Mark (2001) and Lynn (2011) was an unimaginable loss that no mother should ever have to bear.
She was lovingly known as the "Great Mamaw" and "Mamaw Bus" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Pamela Thursack (Tom) of St. Albans; granddaughter Tauletha Chaffin (Jeff) of Hurricane; grandson Justin Pence (Jamie) of Indian Trail, NC; granddaughter Kelsey Aliff (Tanner) of Tornado; brother, Keith Perry of Asheville NC; sister, Carole Stowers of St. Albans; and great grandchildren, Landon, Max, Addison, Brooklyn and Kenlee.
Due to the unfortunate circumstance, the family will have a private graveside service at Cunningham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV 25387 or First Baptist Church of St Albans at 523 Second Street, St. Albans WV 25177.
You may visit Wanda's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020