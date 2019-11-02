Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Wanda Mae (Lowe) Elswick

Wanda Mae (Lowe) Elswick Obituary

WANDA MAE (LOWE) ELSWICK, 89, of Sandyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Bridgeport Health Care Center, Bridgeport.
She was born June 30, 1930, at Wellford, a daughter of the late William Madison Lowe and Lessie Statts Phillips Lowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hearst A. Elswick; seven sisters, Jemimah Lowe, Patricia Lowe, Gatha Payne, Opal Myers, Madelyn Elswick, Maxine Haynes, and Fay Gandee; and four brothers, William Lowe Jr., Orvil Lee Lowe, John William "Bill" Lowe, and Bobby Joe Lowe.
She is survived by three sons, Danny H. Elswick of Greenville, NC, J. Michael Elswick (Lynn) of Wheeling, and Richard K. Elswick (Leila) of Clarksburg; and sister, Betty Elswick Grady of Hurricane; grandchildren, Christopher M. Elswick (Carley) of Wheeling, Kimberly Elswick Hyde (John) of Wheeling, and Sarah D. Elswick of Elizabeth City, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Caden Hyde and Emma Hyde, and one step-great grandchild, Brady Amico, all of Wheeling; and many nieces and nephews.
She retired in 1996 after 28 years of service from the U.S. Post Office in Sandyville and was a charter member of Grace Gospel Church in Ripley. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley.
She was a caring wife and mother. Her gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Dr. Fryer, and the skilled care providers at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Bridgeport, and Bridgeport Health Care Center. A special thank you to her caregiver, Sandra Shaffer of Leon.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.waybright funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019
