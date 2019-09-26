Home

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Wanda Mae (Gandee) Johnston


1927 - 2019
Wanda Mae (Gandee) Johnston Obituary

WANDA MAE (GANDEE) JOHNSTON, 91, of Scott Depot, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Wanda was born on December 1, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Brown and Ira Gandee; brothers, Bob and Ira Gandee; and husband, Bill Johnston.
She is survived by her three children, Butch Johnson (Nancy), Sue Shumaker (Steve), and Kathy Spence; grandchildren, Missi Harold, Angie Collins (Brian), Niki Tuemler (Craig), Bobby Hatfield, Stacy Eaton (Ryan), Brent Norvell, Molly Spence, Lindsey Collins, Aaron Johnson (Yvonne), Kim Shirkey (JD), Cara Zurmehly (Keith); great-grandchildren, Dustin Frampton (Mallory), Suzy Rainey (Travis), Chelsea Shafer (Jameson), Kristin Warner (Jason), Seth Tuemler, Mallory Tuemler, Ali Harold, Leah Strope, Mya Strope, Jenna Strope, Ben Hatfield, Tyler Eaton, Griffin Eaton, Evan Eaton, Julianna Eaton, Piper Eaton, Marlo Eaton, Sydney Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Quinn Zurmehly, Knox Zurmehly, Chandler Collins, Tripp Collins, Christopher Finch, and Katelyn Shirkey; great - great - grandchildren, Storey Frampton, Aiden Rainey, Graham Shafer, Briggs Frampton, Reese Rainey, Dawson Shafer, and the soon to be born, Calvin Warner; special niece, Dian White, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, with Great-Grandson Seth Tuemler officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from Noon until service time at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
