Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Billy Hunt Cemetery
Long Ridge, WV
Wanda Smith Obituary

WANDA SMITH, 70, of Clendenin, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Braxton Health Care, Sutton.
She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith.
Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, Benson Smith, and second husband, Fred Reynolds; parents, James Proctor and Ida Mae Strickland Proctor.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Lee Mullins and Joy Lynn Wiseman; sisters, Sue Smith and Faye Stover; four grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Billy Hunt Cemetery, Kettle Road, Long Ridge, with Pastor Wayne Stewart officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019
