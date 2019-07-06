Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Ward "Butch" Hartwell

Ward "Butch" Hartwell Obituary

WARD "BUTCH" HARTWELL, 71, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019.
Butch loved hunting and the outdoors. He was an avid WVU football and Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Hartwell; parents, Roland and Nora Hartwell; and brothers, Douglas, Glen, Delmar, and George Hartwell.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Hartwell; daughter, Kim Hinzman (Kenny); brother, Roger Hartwell; sisters, Mary Knuckles and Clair Lynon; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston, with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. A funeral procession will leave Keller Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.
Family and friends may gather at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 6 to July 8, 2019
