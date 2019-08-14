|
WARREN G. BEVERLY SR., 58, of Charleston, went to his final resting place on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1961, in Charleston, to the late James Beverly and Muriel Mitchell.
Warren was raised in Orchard Manor, "The Woo". He attended Chandler Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, CA, on the USS Wabash. After completing his tour of duty, he moved to Atlanta, GA, where he began working as a computer security analyst for the Bank of America until he returned home to Charleston.
He will be well remembered as a diehard Dallas Cowboy's fan, who would argue you up and down about his Cowboys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James "Wahoo" Beverly; and his sister, Agatha "Sissy" Beverly.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Choice of South Charleston, Warren Beverly Jr., (Amanda) of South Charleston; daughter, Jasmine Beverly of Stone Mountain, GA; wife, Trina Beverly of South Charleston; sisters, Denise Hall (Jerry) of Charleston, Andrea Coleman of Charleston, Dionne Beverly of Charleston, Colette Clinkscale (David) of Cleveland, OH, Sharon Beverly of Cleveland, OH; brothers, Franklin Beverly (Lois) of Atlanta, GA, Keith Beverly of Charleston, Thomas Mitchell of Charleston, Tony Beverly, of Cleveland, OH; lifetime best friend, Warren "Top Cat" Hayes of Charleston; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Shelly Bausley officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019