WARREN M. SHIRKEY SR., loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord February 15, 2020. After a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease, he passed at home amongst his family.
Warren was born in Buffalo, on May 21, 1927. He was the son of Katherine Peters and David Shirkey and brother to Doris Kinsey, all of whom preceded him in death.
On June 8, 1956, Warren married Gloria Ann Francis Shirkey who remained the love of his life for the next 63 years.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; three children; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren: Daughter, Kathy, and her two children, Chad and Brittany; son, Warren Jr. and his two children, Zachary and Briana; and son, David and his two children, Madison and Katelyn. He is also fondly remembered by his nephew, Mitchell, and niece, Stephanie.
Warren graduated from South Charleston High School in 1947 and then attended Marshall University. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following the Korean Affair, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve, the Air National Guard and then returned to the Army Reserve, where he ended his over 40-year military career in chemical and biological warfare. He retired from the military as a master sergeant.
Mr. Shirkey worked for the Union Carbide for over 40 years. He also served as an elected member of the South Charleston City Council for 18 years, followed by two years as the city clerk. During this time, he acted as Chairman of the Recreation Committee that saw the further development of the fields and soapbox derby track at Little Creek Park. Mr. Shirkey was honored as The Distinguished West Virginian of the Year three times during his career for service to his community.
Warren was an active member of the First Baptist Church of South Charleston, where he also served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Notably, Warren was known as an avid dancer and could almost always be found on the dance floor at social events. He frequently spoke of the time he won a jitterbug competition while stationed in New York City.
Above all else, Warren was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who worked tirelessly to provide a beautiful life for his family. He was also an extraordinary friend who never met a stranger. He was known to be late because he always found someone to stop and talk to on his way. He will be greatly loved, missed, and always cherished by the many lives he has touched in his 92 years.
Friends and family are invited to share in the celebration of his remarkable life Friday, February 21, at the First Baptist Church of South Charleston. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W,Va., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in his name to the address listed. , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, by phone to (800) 272-3900, or online at https://alz.org/.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020