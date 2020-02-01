|
WARREN "WYATT" YOUNG, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
Wyatt was a 2016 graduate of Mountaineer Challenge Academy, he was a respectful, kind, sweet soul. He had the most contagious smile. Everyone that knew Wyatt loved him. He will be forever loved and missed, he may be gone but he will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Renee Gandee.
Wyatt is survived by his father, William Young of Falling Rock; brother, William Nicholas Young of Fort Carson, Colorado, along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for all the love, kindness, messages, and generosity for your help.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 1, 2020