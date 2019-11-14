|
|
After 98 great years, Deacon WATSON T. TERRY SR. peacefully departed this life on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. God said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. (Matthew 25:21).
Watson was born on July 17, 1921, in Whitt, Va., to the late James Terry and Dora Coleman Terry Carter. He was united in marriage to the late June Taylor Terry of Carbondale, W.Va., and to this union were born four daughters, Bonnie, Karen, Tammy, and Renee; and one son, Billy.
Watson was a loving husband, father, granddaddy, great-granddaddy, great- great - granddaddy, brother, uncle, and friend. He served his country as a Corporal in the Army of the United States Air Force for three years and received an American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He provided for his family by working in the coal mine for Semet Solvay, as well as serving on the Mine Rescue and First Aid Team. After many years of service, he retired from the coal mine as a Fire Boss.
Watson faithfully served Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church through many roles, such as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Church Treasurer, Senior Choir member, Men on the Move member, Vacation Bible School Treasurer and church Trustee. He was also a faithful member of the Mt. Olivet Ministers and Deacons Union as a Treasurer. He was an active member of Bright Hope Lodge # 9 as Treasurer until his health started to decline. Over the years, he also served his community, working with the United Community Service.
Watson was preceded in death by his wife, June Taylor Terry; parents, James Terry, Nancy Terry, Dora Coleman Terry Carter and Henry Carter; siblings, Estelle Fairfax, Elvin Hall, James Terry Jr.; two sons, Kenneth Terry and Watson Terry Jr.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, children Bonnie (William) Peoples of Charlotte, N.C.; Billy (Cindy) Terry of Temple Hills, Md., Karen (Charles) Mullins of Charleston, W.Va., Tammy Saunders and Renee Jackson of Montgomery, W.Va. (who were his faithful and dedicated caretakers); daughter-in-law, Judy (Watson Jr) Terry and his sister Christine Lewis of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; his 23 grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Kelvin, Anthony, Hope, Kimberly, Kim, Kelly, Roy, Thaddeus, Kevin, Johnathan, Carlton, Latisha, Jamaal, Michele, Nicole, Rodney, Derek, Tyrek (who also was a faithful caretaker for his grandad), Michael- Shawn, Jarren, and William; his 44 great-grandchildren and nine great - great - grandchildren. Also, a host of special nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends.
The Terry Family would like to thank Hospice, Edie & Sonja, Village Care Giving, Wade and Brandi, Hubbard House, and Joe Burrow for their loving care for our father.
Homegoing Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale, W.Va., with Rev. Charles Mullins and Pastor Douglas Mullins officiating. Interment will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019