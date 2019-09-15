|
|
WAVELENE "HAZEL" ESTER (GOOD) SAMUELS was born on March 16, 1933, in Kentuck, W.Va. She died on September 12, 2019.
On August 3, 1950, at New York's Yankee Stadium, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. There, she also met her life-long love Arlen Dean Samuels, who precedes her in death. They were married on May 13, 1951.
She is survived by a sister, Ollie Barnett; three daughters; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Her faith in her God, Jehovah, and the Bible's promises for the future, were unfailing. Until those promises are fulfilled, Hazel will be remembered for her sharp wit and determination, and for her love of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the Dunbar Kingdom Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made at JW.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019