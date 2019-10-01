|
WAYNE BAKER, age 93, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at Thomas Memorial Hospital, on September 28, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born August 6, 1926, in Oakdale, Harrison County, West Virginia and was the fourth child of Aubrey C. Baker and Ocie Chloe Robinson Baker.
Wayne was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was retired star route mail contractor for the U.S. Postal Service with 43 years of service. He was also a Christian and a member of St. Peters United Methodist Church.
Prior to his illness, he enjoyed playing dominos, gardening, camping and pitching horseshoes. He also loved to watch Mountaineer football and take walks. He adored animals, especially his grand-dogs, Bridgette, Corona, and Shady.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Doris Jeanne Baker; brothers, Harold, Herbert and Kenneth; his sisters, Edith Hayhurst, Betty Shaw and Evelyn Wright; four nephews and one niece.
Wayne will be sadly missed by his daughter, Rebecca Baker, and her significant other, Shane Granger, of Rock Branch; seven nephews and seven nieces, and many wonderful friends.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with full military honors.
The family suggests donations in Wayne's memory to: St. Peters United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Wayne's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave. St. Albans is honored to serve the Baker family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019