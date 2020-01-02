|
|
WAYNE C. TUCKER, 66, of Red House, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home after a short illness.
He was a graduate of Pt. Pleasant High School and worked as a journeyman lineman for over 45 years. He was a member of IBEW 317 and retired from Quality Lines Inc. Wayne loved to hunt and spend time in the outdoors.
Born September 4, 1953, he was the son of Bessie Knapp Tucker of Pt. Pleasant and the late Junior Ernest Tucker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ancel Tucker, Mable Tucker and Effie Knapp.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Angie (Greg) Hawkins of Red House; grandchildren, Katie Hawkins and Makayla Hawkins; brothers, Jerry (Kay) Tucker of Hurricane and Donald (Tammy) Tucker of Buffalo; sisters, Connie Harmon of Pt. Pleasant and Shirley (Lonnie) Herdman of West Columbia.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Raynes Funeral Home, (Eleanor Chapel), with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020