Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Wayne Sydenstricker Obituary
WAYNE SYDENSTRICKER, 70, of Prichard, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in CAMC Memorial Division.
He was born July 17, 1948, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Daniel and Romona Rupert Sydenstricker. He was a retired master Mechanic in the Gas / Oil Industry.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Leasure Sydenstricker; two sons, Richard and Robert Sydenstricker, all of Prichard; one brother, Larry Sydenstricker of Charleston; and one sister, Donna Staten.
As per Wayne's wishes, there are to be no services.
Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family.
Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019
