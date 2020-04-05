|
WEBSTER ORLANDO "WEBBY" ROUSE, 67, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Webby was born in Charleston on May 21, 1952, a son of the late Webster and Dorothy Sergent Rouse. He was a graduate of DuPont High School and was retired from Loomis with 18 years of service. One of Webby's hobbies was to collect things such as knives and coins. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to tinker in his garage.
Along with his parents, Webby was preceded in death by a half-sister, Carolyn McDermott of Florida.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Joyce Ward Rouse; sister, Reba Dawn (Allen) Jones of Nitro; brother, Gary (Judy) Rouse of Rand; and several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Department on Social Distancing, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Donald Fleck officiating. Burial will follow at the Memorial Gardens.
