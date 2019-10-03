|
WENDELL E. CRAIG, 73, of Buffalo, passed away Monday October 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family following a short illness.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. He retired with 29 years of service from Conrail Railroad and was a member of Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F & A.M. in Buffalo.
Born March 5, 1946, in Robertsburg, he was the son of the late Clinton Craig and Lottie Craig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ruby Ellen Tucker Craig; brothers, Darrell, Paul and Mark Craig; sisters, Marilyn Crump and Evadene Buck.
Survivors include his daughter, Wendy (Scott) Bailey of Buffalo; sons, Shane (Karen) Craig of Stow, Ohio, and Sheldon (Tami) Craig of Buffalo; grandchildren, Dylan Craig, Dalton Bailey, Reagan Craig and Waylon Craig; sisters, Gail Buck, Darlena Craig and Ruth Plants; brothers, Barton Craig and Danny Craig.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019