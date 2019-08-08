Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
For more information about
Wendell McCallister
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell McCallister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell F. "Mac" McCallister


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell F. "Mac" McCallister Obituary

WENDELL F. "MAC" McCALLISTER, 79, of Scott Depot, passed away August 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mac was born on July 17, 1940, on Bills Creek and was the son of the late Ezra and Beulah McCallister. He was a 1958 graduate of Winfield High School and attended WV State College on a football scholarship. Mac served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he became a diesel mechanic, working on heavy equipment. He retired from RDO Equipment in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mac was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan; two daughters, Wendy Clark and husband John, Joell Ball and husband Ralph; son, Darin McCallister and wife Michelle; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Delmar McCallister, Janet Wymer, Mae Pendleberry, Paul McCallister, Karren Sparks.
Honoring Mac's wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.
The family wants to thank all the nurses on the third floor at St. Mary's Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Mac and also HospiceCare for their care and guidance.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Mac's family and you may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now