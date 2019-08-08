|
WENDELL F. "MAC" McCALLISTER, 79, of Scott Depot, passed away August 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mac was born on July 17, 1940, on Bills Creek and was the son of the late Ezra and Beulah McCallister. He was a 1958 graduate of Winfield High School and attended WV State College on a football scholarship. Mac served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he became a diesel mechanic, working on heavy equipment. He retired from RDO Equipment in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mac was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan; two daughters, Wendy Clark and husband John, Joell Ball and husband Ralph; son, Darin McCallister and wife Michelle; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Delmar McCallister, Janet Wymer, Mae Pendleberry, Paul McCallister, Karren Sparks.
Honoring Mac's wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.
The family wants to thank all the nurses on the third floor at St. Mary's Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Mac and also HospiceCare for their care and guidance.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Mac's family and you may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019