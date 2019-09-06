|
WENDELL WAYNE ALFORD, 78, of Fraziers Bottom, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019.
He was a Christian man of great strength that graduated from Hannan High School, served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended 5&20 United Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Early Wine and Missouri Edmunds Alford; first wife, Linda "Winnie" Alford; and son, Wendell Scott Alford. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Thomas Alford, Mabel Barboe, Audrey Arthur, Eva "Tootle" Holley, Early Wine Alford "Junior," Richard "Dick" Alford, Milton "Stub" Alford, Paul Alford, William "Bill" Alford, and Lois "Perk" Davis.
He is survived by wife, Amanda Alford; daughter, Tammy (Bryan) Toney; grandchildren, Chad Withers, Dillon Alford, Olivia Toney, and Brooklyn Toney; step-daughters, Angie McQueen and Tonya McQueen; several step-grandchildren / great- grandchildren; and a special step great-grandson, Jayse Doss. Also survived by brothers Forrest (Stella) Alford and Herbert (Reda) Alford; and sister, Charlene Null. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Mike (Kelly) Alford, who spent countless hours with him throughout his long illness.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., with Pastors Ronnie Brown and Jimmy Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Lunsford Cemetery, Milton, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 139, Milton.
Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019