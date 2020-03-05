|
|
WESLEY ALLEN NUTTER, 59, lost his battle with cancer March 1, 2020, at 4:37 p.m., surrounded by his family at Hubbard Hospice House.
Preceded in death by daughter, Sarah Dawn Nutter; parents, William F. Nutter and Dorothy F. Nutter; sisters, Peggy, Patsy, Leta F. and Judith Nutter; and brother, William E. Nutter.
Surviving is his wife, Donna King Nutter; sons, Wesley Shaun, Jared Allen and Matthew Aaron Nutter; grandsons, Logan Isaac Quinn, Wesley Chase (Shelby), Hunter Allen, Ayden Lane and Kaden Blaze Nutter; granddaughters, Lyndsey Noelle. Hannah Faith and Hailee Nicole Nutter, Annabella Nicole Nelson and Keirston Grace Fisher; great-grandchildren, Halena Rose Johnson, Wesley Connor and Mackenzie Grace Nutter; nieces, Miranda Nutter Einsele (Joe) and Trinia Nutter Hopkins; great-nieces and -nephews, Sierra, Hannah, Joseph and Nickolas Einsele; and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Eric Jason Hodges officiating.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The online guestbook for Wesley Allen Nutter can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020