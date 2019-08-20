|
WETZEL "SUNDOWN" SANDERS, 96, of Midkiff, WV, went to meet his loved ones beyond, August 18, 2019. Wetzel is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Sanders; parents, Barney and Emma Sanders; Sister, Lillie Mae Fortner and Brother, Howard Sanders.
He is survived by three children, Sherry Handley, Beverly Sanders and Greg (Regina) Sanders, two grandchildren, B.J. (Tracey) and Ashley Sanders; three great grandchildren, Savannah (Kyle) Handley-Watts, Georgia and Macon Handley, one living sister remains, Willa Faye Fry age 99 and a host of many, many other family and friends.
Wetzel was a Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII veteran. He served in the US Army from 1941-1945, then in US Marine Corp from 1945-1948. Wetzel earned his purple heart at Pearl Harbor and finally received it 76 years later thanks to the efforts of his friend Senator Joe Manchin. After serving his country, he worked for, and retired from the WV Dept. of Highways. He then returned to work driving for the Tri-River Transit System and retired at age 86 as "the oldest bus driver in America". Wetzel lived an extraordinary life at least, " I'm satisfied with it" as he would often say. He was loved by all, well, at least most, who met him. His true loves; his children, truck, guns, four wheeler, garden and watermelons, but not necessarily in that order! Also, of highest rating, His God and country~! And that is the correct order!
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday August 22 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will follow in the Dial Cemetery, Branchland, WV. A visitation will be Wednesday August 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. The family invites all who can to attend and share their "Wetzel stories"- some can be told and some please, please hold! Yep, that sounds like Dad
