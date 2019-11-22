|
Mr. WILBUR LEE SCARBERRY, 88, of Rock Branch, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Lee worked at Union Carbide for 26 years. He was an Electrician and a craftsman carpenter. Lee was a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army, serving 14 months in Korea. Lee was a member of the Poca Methodist Church and worked some in the Food Pantry. He was a member of the Nitro Antique Car Club and was a past member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge. Lee loved his camp in Pocahontas County where him and his friends and brothers hunted and fished.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsel and Elizabeth Scarberry, and brothers, Homer and Charles Scarberry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Erma; daughters, Diana Saul and Debra Holstein; sons-in-law, David Saul and Todd Holstein; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Ryan) Welch and Tyler Holstein; two great-grandchildren, Augustin Welch and Genevieve Welch; sisters, Stella Kersey and Mary Reed; and brother, Jimmy Scarberry.
A tribute to the life of Lee will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastors John Mason and Joey Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www .hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Scarberry family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019