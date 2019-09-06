Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cobb Cemetery
467 Island Creek Road
Tornado, WV
View Map
Wilburn "Fats" Cobb

WILBURN "FATS" COBB, 72 years old, of Tornado, faded away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from a long illness at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Zona Moore Cobb, and brother, Gary Wade Cobb.
He was a retired roofer and loved farming and coon hunting.
He leaves behind his devoted best friend and wife of 43 years, Linda Sowards Cobb, son, Billie Joe Spears Jr., daughter - in - law, Cindy Spears, and daughter, Sheila M. Cox, all of Alum Creek. He is also survived by his grandsons, James Ray Cox and William Joseph Spears; granddaughters, Robyn Elizabeth Cox and Hannah Marie Spears; brothers, Ross "Sam" Cobb and Curtis Cobb; sister, Dorothy Trimble; and several nieces and nephews he dearly loved.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Cobb Cemetery, 467 Island Creek Road, Tornado, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating.
The family would like to thank all the Hospice Staff for all their kindness and help, and a special thank you to Richard, Angel, Robyn,Whittney and everyone helping to prepare the gravesite.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
