WILEY HUBBARD JR., a lifelong resident of Montgomery, passed away October 21, 2019, at the age of 61.
He was born November 24, 1958, to the late Wiley Hubbard Sr. and Edith Wright Hubbard. He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann Barron.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School.
Wiley is survived by his four children, Wiley Hubbard III, Jennifer, Janika, all of Florida, and Ryan of Charleston; nine grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Hanna (Rodney) Terrell, Eloise (Bill) Canada, Tanna (Marshall) Wood, all of Montgomery, Gregory (Carolyn) of Charleston and Carolyn (Marion) of Powellton.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 30 at the First Baptist Church of Montgomery, with Rev. Isaac Kinney officiating. Entombment will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Bishop Thomas Murray and the members of First Baptist Church of Montgomery for their kindness and hospitality.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019