WILKIE LEMUEL HENSLEY, 95 of Hurricane WV passed away on August 26, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston WV.
He was a son of the late Levi and Ella R. Skaggs Hensley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Hauldren Hensley.
Lemuel was retired from Union Carbide as a Chemical Operator from the Sevin Unit, Institute. He served his country honorably during World War II in the United States ARMY and was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Surviving him are his son: Rick and Diana Hensley of Culloden; daughter: Martha Hensley of St. Albans; grandsons: Randy and Laura Hensley and John Hensley both of Culloden; great grandchildren: Mallory and Lila Hensley; brother: Delbert Hensley (Charlotte) of Danville and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Hurricane with Pastor Jerry Losh and Pastor Johnny Barker officiating. Entombment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Friends and family may visit 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.
Memorial donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019